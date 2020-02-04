South Africa: Bloodletting and Character Assassination - DA Troubles Keep Multiplying

analysis

The heat is on in the DA and the party might be facing a series of difficult choices over the next few months. While policy differences are at the centre of this, a combination of events and combustible personalities may finally be putting more stress on the party than it can take.

While the attention of our political popcorn consumers has been focused on the ANC's never-ending implosion, the DA also appears to be getting ever closer to a meltdown of its own. At the weekend, a DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia appeared to attack the party's former leader Mmusi Maimane in a way almost predetermined to make more sense when dirty laundry is aired. Then, the DA's mayor in Tshwane, Stevens Mokgalapa, confirmed he would resign. The DA will now have to nominate another mayor in that metro - a situation which could see it losing one of their prime positions in South Africa.

On Sunday morning at least two newspapers claimed Mokgalapa was going to be told to leave his post, or face being fired through what is known as the "Patricia de Lille clause" (De Lille was eventually fired as mayor of Cape Town by the party). Later...