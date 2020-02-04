South Africa: Interview - Sibanye CEO Froneman Plays Down Mponeng Speculation, Says New Gold Assets Should Be Shallow

4 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard and Sasha Planting

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman says if the company expands its gold portfolio, it will look outside South Africa for shallow, mechanised operations to reduce its risk profile. That pours cold water on speculation that the company might take Mponeng, the world's deepest mine, off of AngloGold Ashanti's hands. He also had some choice words for Gwede Mantashe.

AngloGold Ashanti has a for-sale sign on its Mponeng operation, the world's deepest mine with shafts that descend 4km below the surface. There has been lots of speculation about potential suitors, including Sibanye. But CEO Neal Froneman told Business Maverick in an interview at the Cape Town Mining Indaba that Mponeng may not be such a good fit for its portfolio.

"Mponeng is not going to materially impact our company. Mponeng would just be a bolt-on acquisition," Froneman said. There are synergies and Mponeng is cash generative, especially at current gold prices. But as a conventional mine 4km deep, it would add another layer of risk to the company's portfolio.

"I don't think acquiring more deep-level South African gold mines is going to improve our risk profile... A shallow and international portfolio of gold assets is the type of portfolio that shareholders will...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

