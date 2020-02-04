Rwanda Celebrates the 26th National Heroes Day

2 February 2020
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Rwanda celebrates the 26th National Heroes Day. The celebrations ware held from villages to embassies where Rwandans pause to honor the ultimate sacrifice of the exceptional individuals whose legacy continues to inspire Rwandans.

Under the theme: "Our Heroism, our dignity", this year's Heroes Day was preceded by a one-week nationwide campaign to promote the values of heroism. The Heroism week started from 24 to 31 January 2020. Main activities included "Ubutwari tournament", conferences and talk shows among others.

President Kagame laid a wreath in honor of Rwanda's national heroes at the National Heroes Mausoleum where lies Major General Fred Gisa Rwigema, Umwami Mutara III Rudahigwa, Agatha Uwilingiyimana, Michel Rwagasana, the students of Nyange, the Unknown Soldier, and others. Government officials, the dean of the diplomatic corps, Amb. Guy Nestor Itou of the Republic of Congo and members of diplomatic corps also joined families of these fallen heroes.

