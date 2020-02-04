South Africa: DA Releases New Vision for Party - Avoiding Any Mention of Apartheid

analysis

In advance of April's policy conference for the DA, the party has released a new document setting out its values and principles. Its phrasing, as well as what is missing, contains clues as to the ideological direction the DA will pursue ahead of the next election.

The DA's latest articulation of its "values and principles" appears to signal that the battle over race and disadvantage within the party is being won for now by the DA's "pure liberal" faction. This is a victory for those who opposed former DA leader Mmusi Maimane's (limited) attempts to acknowledge concepts like "white privilege" within the South African context.

The document released on Monday still has to be debated and voted on by party representatives at the DA policy conference in April, so it is possible that changes may still be made.

As it stands, however, the return of Gwen Ngwenya as the party's policy director appears to have played out as many assumed it would: with a rejection of race and gender as a reliable marker for disadvantage, or diversity, in South Africa.

"Each individual is unique and not a racial or gender envoy; thus, diversity is not demographic representivity," the document states....