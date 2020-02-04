Mauritius: Coronavirus Ban On Importation of Live Animals and Products of Animal Origin From China

4 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A temporary ban on the importation of live animals, live fish and products of animal origin from China is being imposed, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. As from 3 February 2020, the importation of the following products has been banned:

· Live animals and fish

· Chilled, frozen and dried seafood including fish products such as fish and oyster sauce

· Chilled, frozen and dried meat

· Wool

· Animal hair/bristles

· Animal feed including fish feed

The temporary ban has been imposed by the ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security and the ministry of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping until further notice.

