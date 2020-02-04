Mauritius: Coronavirus Ban On Importation of Live Animals and Products of Animal Origin From China

A temporary ban on the importation of live animals, live fish and products of animal origin from China is being imposed, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. As from 3 February 2020, the importation of the following products has been banned:
· Live animals and fish
· Chilled, frozen and dried seafood including fish products such as fish and oyster sauce
· Chilled, frozen and dried meat
· Wool
· Animal hair/bristles
· Animal feed including fish feed
The temporary ban has been imposed by the ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security and the ministry of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping until further notice.