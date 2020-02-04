Kenya: Local, Regional Leaders Pay Tributes to Ex-President Moi

Nairobi — Tributes continued to pour in locally and from around the world following the demise of former President Daniel Arap Tuesday morning with different leaders mourning him as an iconic leader and a statesman whose leadership greatly played a huge part in uniting the country.

Deputy President William Ruto and Kenya's third President Mwai Kibaki were expected to issue condolence messages to the family of Mzee Moi later Tuesday after President Kenyatta issued a proclamation on the demise of Kenya's second president.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga described President Moi's death as a big blow to the nation noting that he has left behind a rich history.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka also sent a message of condolence to the family of Mzee Moi eulogizing him as a "devout Christian, father figure, an African icon and an astute politician".

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli mourned President Moi as a leader who was keen in strengthening ties between neighboring countries ostensibly the East African Community.

In his message posted on his twitter account in Swahili, President Magufuli said the region has been robbed of a true statesman.

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also extended his message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of the former President.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni eulogized Mzee Moi as an icon whom he looked up to.

UK's ambassador to Kenya Jane Marriott also sent her condolences.

"I am saddened to learn of the death of the former President of Kenya, H.E. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi. On behalf of the British Government, I wish to extend my deepest condolences. My thoughts are with his family and friends, and the people of Kenya #RIPMoi," she posted on her twitter handle.

US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter said, "the United States stands with Kenyans during this time of mourning."

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi eulogized President Moi as an astute leader who will be remembered for his great efforts towards consolidating peace and tranquility within the horn of Africa and largely the East African Region at a very difficult time for the region and the African Continent.

Muturi noted that the former President left what he described as a template on leadership where other leaders borrowed immensely.

"President Moi's untimely demise leaves a huge gap among our African elderly statesmen whom ourselves as younger leaders look upto from time to time for wise counsel on leadership," he said.

Muturi further said that former President Moi was an amiable great man full of cheer who has left an indelible print in the mastery of Kenyan political governance, where he managed to gather sufficient support from all areas in the country to preserve Kenya as one nation.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka mourned the former President as a man of impeccable character whose ethos of public service was unmatched.

"President Moi's early days in public service, as an educationist, made him develop unmatched passion for the industry-- inadvertently contributing to his rich legacy," he said.

Lusaka said the country will forever be indebted to President Moi for the role he played in uniting the nation through his famous Nyayo Philosophy that he notes greatly promoted tranquility that consequently led to the thriving of the country's economy.

Chief Justice David Maraga eulogized the former President as an outstanding politician who devoted his entire life to serving his country, which he loved and cared for dearly.

In his message, Maraga said the former President strived to make Kenya a better place for all its people, and his impact is clearly seen in every corner of the country.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan has described President Moi who ruled the country for 24 years as a man whose leadership style, albeit controversial, proved to be monumental in maintain law and order in the country.

"Mzee was our leader in a complicated time. Leadership a lot of the time calls for complicated decisions in difficult times. May we learn from the lessons of his time, that we may be the leaders for our future," he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has mourned Mzee Moi as a leader whose uniting purpose was "undeniable".

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has mourned the former President as a political giant and a towering leader who epitomized virtues of patience and humility in political leadership.

The Council of Governors through its Chairperson Wycliffee Opranya eulogized the former President as a prodigious leader who had a great vision of development and progress.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui mourned former President Daniel Moi saying that he will be remembered for his humility and political wit.

Kinyanjui said Moi's political philosophy was instrumental in molding and mentoring Kenya's current political class.

He described him as a self-made politician who rose from the humble beginnings to become the longest-serving president of Kenya who also believed in panafricanism.

"He set a high bar for Kenya by setting an example for peaceful succession and respect for democracy," said the Governor.