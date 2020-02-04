South Africa: SA Team Named for World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships

Cape Town — A strong 10-member team has been announced by Athletics South Africa (ASA) for the World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships , scheduled for Gdynia, Poland on March 20, 2020.

National record holder Stephen Mokoka , who clocked 59:51 in Buenos Aires last year, will lead four other SA men at the biennial road running showpiece.

Mokoka, aiming to finish among the top 10 for the fourth time at the World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships, will be joined by consistent performer Precious Mashele , marathon star Desmond Mokgobu , as well as experienced campaigners Joel Mmone and Mbuleli Mathanga .

The five-member SA women's team will be spearheaded by Glenrose Xaba , who will make her World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships debut after dipping under 70 minutes over the 21.1km distance last year.

She will line up alongside ultra-distance star Gerda Steyn , who will be eager to display her tremendous versatility, as well as Jenet Mbhele and twin sisters Lebo Phalula and Lebogang Phalula-Luthuli.

Collen Mulaudzi will provide cover for the men's team as a non-travelling reserve, while Makhosi Mhlongo has been confirmed as a non-travelling reserve in the women's squad.

"We have now selected our best possible team. It is a team that carries a lot of hopes on their individual shoulders. We therefore, have confidence in them that they will do us proud.

"This is a team that has the potential to bring back silverware and we urge them to remain focused on what lies ahead," said President of ASA, Aleck Skhosana.

Source: Sport24