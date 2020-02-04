South Africa: SA Team Named for World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships

4 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — A strong 10-member team has been announced by Athletics South Africa (ASA) for the World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships , scheduled for Gdynia, Poland on March 20, 2020.

National record holder Stephen Mokoka , who clocked 59:51 in Buenos Aires last year, will lead four other SA men at the biennial road running showpiece.

Mokoka, aiming to finish among the top 10 for the fourth time at the World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships, will be joined by consistent performer Precious Mashele , marathon star Desmond Mokgobu , as well as experienced campaigners Joel Mmone and Mbuleli Mathanga .

The five-member SA women's team will be spearheaded by Glenrose Xaba , who will make her World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships debut after dipping under 70 minutes over the 21.1km distance last year.

She will line up alongside ultra-distance star Gerda Steyn , who will be eager to display her tremendous versatility, as well as Jenet Mbhele and twin sisters Lebo Phalula and Lebogang Phalula-Luthuli.

Collen Mulaudzi will provide cover for the men's team as a non-travelling reserve, while Makhosi Mhlongo has been confirmed as a non-travelling reserve in the women's squad.

"We have now selected our best possible team. It is a team that carries a lot of hopes on their individual shoulders. We therefore, have confidence in them that they will do us proud.

"This is a team that has the potential to bring back silverware and we urge them to remain focused on what lies ahead," said President of ASA, Aleck Skhosana.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.