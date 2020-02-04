Nigerians Nabbed for Illegal Ship Travels to Europe

4 February 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — Nigerian authorities have arrested five individuals illegally clinging to a ship bound for Spain.

Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Lagos Seaport Command intercepted the stowaways aboard a vessel en-route Las Palmas following intelligence made available by the master of the vessel about 156 nautical miles (about 289 kilometres) off the Lagos shoreline.

Olubushola Fashakin, the regional Comptroller of the NIS, who received the arrested individuals, cautioned desperate youths from embarking in such risky adventures.

A stowaway is a person who secretly boards a vehicle, such as a ship, an aircraft, a train, cargo truck or bus.

Muhammad Babandede, the national Comptroller General of NIS, congratulated the officers for the arrest.

He also spoke out against unwarranted travels to Europe.

Last week, Ghanaian authorities arrested three Nigerians after they failed in their attempt to stowaway to Spain in a ship.

Spain has in recent years emerged the destination of choice for illegal African migrants desperate to reach Europe.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force has rescued a 17-year-old student who was kidnapped by unknown abductors in the capital Abuja last Tuesday.

He is a student at the Federal Government College in the Rubochi area of the city.

"The student was rescued unhurt. He has been rescued and successfully reunited with his family," said regional police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah.

Manzah reassured citizens in the capital city of the police's commitment to protecting lives and property in the region.

Kidnappings are among violent crimes the West African country is battling.

Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved.

