Liberia: MOE Announces New Measures for Senior High Schools

The Ministry of Education announced over the weekend that senior high school students must now passed three subjects of the West African Secondary Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) administered exams before being allowed to take part in graduation ceremonies.

The ministry said the new measure is intended to strengthen and standardize the country's messy educational system.

The ministry also caution senior high school authorities or administrators not to deny WAASSCE candidates from sitting the exam due to tuition arrears or project fees in the school.

"The Government of Liberia will continue to pay all WASSCE fees for all 12th Graders in both public and private schools, therefore no school administrator should collect WASSCE fee from any student nation-wide, the statement adds.

It further discourages the collection of graduation fees before the release of the WASSCE results saying "No high school, both public and private should have any form of graduation (Thanksgiving, Honoring Program, etc.), before the release of the WASSCE results."

The statement further notes that all public senior high school 12th Graders are urged to attend the Tutorial Classes organized by the Ministry of Education and funded by the Government of Liberia for better performance in the upcoming WASSCE, while encouraging privately run schools students to conduct Tutorial Classes for their 12th Graders.

It also warned against the collection of flexibility fees and campingfor the upcoming WASSCE 2019/2020.

Therefore as part of the preparation, the ministry said it will administer Mock Exam for all 12th graders both public and private schools nationwide on April 18, 2020.