Liberia: NUCFDC Ends Regional Dialogue On Forest Sector Law in Maryland County

3 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Gareyson Neufville

The National Union of Community Forestry Development Committee (NUCFDC) last week held a one day dialogue with members aimed at boosting the committee's awareness on their role and responsibilities of the Community Forestry Development Society (CFDCS).

The dialogue brought together community forestry management bodies, district commissioners and statutory district superintendents of forest affected communities in River Gee, Grand Kruand Maryland Counties.

Mr.Andrew Y.Y.Zelemen head of the NUCFDC Secretariat and National facilitator told reporters that the dialogue was intended to provide more awareness on the role and responsibilities of the CFDCS, local authorities, youth and women groups on the social agreement negotiation.

Client Earth, Heritage Partners and Associates (HPA) along with other civil society organizations have been providing training for committee forestry management on community forestry reforms law to improve and promote sustainable forestry management across Liberia.

Mr. Zelemen explained that the NUCFDC and other organizations have benefited from most of the capacity building program conducted by Client Earth, particularly in providing the social agreement guide for CFDCS and CFMBS.

The dialogue also highlighted some major up conning activities in 2020 including election, CFDS renegotiation of social agreement within the participating counties and the submission of comprehensive financial reports covering the three countries-River Gee, Grand Kru and Maryland.

According to Mr.Zelemen, since 2015, over 60 community development projects have been implemented by CFDCS across Liberia while 30% of the annual land rental refused in forest community.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.