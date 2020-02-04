Liberia: NUCFDC Ends Regional Dialogue On Forest Sector Law in Maryland County

The National Union of Community Forestry Development Committee (NUCFDC) last week held a one day dialogue with members aimed at boosting the committee's awareness on their role and responsibilities of the Community Forestry Development Society (CFDCS).

The dialogue brought together community forestry management bodies, district commissioners and statutory district superintendents of forest affected communities in River Gee, Grand Kruand Maryland Counties.

Mr.Andrew Y.Y.Zelemen head of the NUCFDC Secretariat and National facilitator told reporters that the dialogue was intended to provide more awareness on the role and responsibilities of the CFDCS, local authorities, youth and women groups on the social agreement negotiation.

Client Earth, Heritage Partners and Associates (HPA) along with other civil society organizations have been providing training for committee forestry management on community forestry reforms law to improve and promote sustainable forestry management across Liberia.

Mr. Zelemen explained that the NUCFDC and other organizations have benefited from most of the capacity building program conducted by Client Earth, particularly in providing the social agreement guide for CFDCS and CFMBS.

The dialogue also highlighted some major up conning activities in 2020 including election, CFDS renegotiation of social agreement within the participating counties and the submission of comprehensive financial reports covering the three countries-River Gee, Grand Kru and Maryland.

According to Mr.Zelemen, since 2015, over 60 community development projects have been implemented by CFDCS across Liberia while 30% of the annual land rental refused in forest community.