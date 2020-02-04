Nigeria: NDDC, NCDC Laud Ayade for Swift Response On Lassa Fever

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) have donated Lassa Fever protective kits to fight Lassa Fever in the state.

The donation was made for improved healthcare service delivery against Lassa Fever, According to statement issued on Monday by the NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, the interventionist agency also expressed concern about the well-being and healthcare of the South-South People of Nigeria; expressing joy that Governor Ben Ayade'S response you the crises is second to none in the country.

Dr Betta Edu, the Commissioner for Health, received the donation on behalf of the state government on Friday.

NCDC and NDDC bosses said the gesture was to complement the dynamic way in which the Governor of Cross River state has managed the Emergency operations and provided strong leadership as well as political will to keep Lassa fever out of the state. They appreciate the Cross River State Government and its strides in campaigning against the menace of Lassa Fever in rural areas.

The items donated include; cartons of personal protective equipment, Rivarbirin, antibiotics infusions, surgical gloves, hand gloves, hand sanitisers and bottles of hand wash and digital thermometers.

The commissioner said the materials were meant to be used by health workers across state."The tension is reducing because of our enligtment campaign across different Communities," communities are better equipped with information to prevent Lassa fever and the know what to do if a suspected case is found."

The NCDC boss also said that the items were donated as part of the organization's supporting gesture to Cross River State in discharging its duties.

"We are going to continue in our partnership and put machinery in motion to ensure we do not record Lassa Fever outbreak in cross river state.

Presenting the kits at the Ministry of Health in Calabar, NDDC acting Managing Director, Dr Joi Nunieh, said the commission was concerned about the outbreak of Lassa fever in the South- South region of Nigeria.

Represented by the NDDC Director of Health, Education and Social Services, Mr Peter Edieya, Nunieh said: "The recent outbreak of Lassa fever compels our intervention because our people must be healthy to enjoy the development we bring.

"We must, therefore, continue to promote good community hygiene, discourage rodents' invasion of our homes, and introduce effective measures, which include storing grains and other foodstuffs in covered containers."

The NDDC boss commended the Cross River State ministry of health for public enlightenment campaigns to sensitise people about the Lassa fever scourge and educate them on how to check its spread, stressing that: "We must continue to enlighten our people ."

Receiving the medical kits and drugs, Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, thanked NDDC and NCDC for the intervention, which she said came at the right time.

She declared the willingness of the state government to collaborate with the two bodies and other agencies to check the spread of the disease, adding that:"We are hopeful that the health sector in the state will benefit a lot from NDDC in the near future."

Vanguard