South Africa: Change to the Refugees Act Moves South Africa Much Closer to Donald Trump's America

opinion

An amendment to South Africa's Refugees Act, introduced in the name of 'national security', is instead a direct assault on the constitutionally guaranteed separation of powers between government and the courts. It violates national, regional, and international law.

Since its inception, the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa has protected South Africa from its government. A document heralded internationally as a model of democratic rights, the Constitution guarantees all people on South African soil the right to dignity, the right to food, and most important for the purposes of this article, the right to access the courts. But in one fell swoop, the government has removed that right from asylum seekers and refugees. With the amendments to the Refugees Act, that protection is under threat.

Adopting the term "national security" from post-9/11 America, the Minister of Home Affairs now has unfettered authority to issue an order requiring the immediate detention and removal of an asylum seeker or refugee who they feel is a threat to the national security of the Republic. What is notably absent from the new legislation is what exactly "national security" means. What does one have to do to become a threat to national security?

In...