South Africa: Newly Appointed Deputy Public Protector to Help Execute Office's Mandate

3 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

On her first day in her new role, Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said the value she will add is to ensure the Office of the Public Protector's mandate is executed.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane introduced Gcaleka to the institution's workforce at its head office in Pretoria on Monday.

Gcaleka addressed staff and vowed to use the experience she had amassed over the years as a lawyer to help enhance institutional performance.

Ensuring efficiency and effectiveness

"The value that I will add is that of ensuring that we execute the mandate of the Office of the Public Protector to realise the needs and aspirations of the people of South Africa.

"My one expectation from the staff is that they treat us as a team and not as individuals. I am looking forward to working with each and every one.

"I bring my soft skills more than my technical expertise as a member of the team in order to ensure efficiency and effectiveness," Gcaleka said.

According to a statement by the Office of the Public Protector, Mkhwebane offered to work closely with Gcaleka as she commenced her seven-year term in office.

The Public Protector was also keen to hear Gcaleka's perspective as a new appointee, Mkhwebane's spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said.

According to the statement, Gcaleka was admitted as an advocate of the High Court of South Africa in 2006 and worked as a senior deputy director of public prosecutions and special adviser to the ministers of home affairs, and public service and administration as well as National Treasury.

"She is also the former national chairperson of the Society of State Advocates of South Africa and a member of the Black Lawyers Association," Segalwe said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Gcaleka in January to replace the outgoing Deputy Public Prosecutor, Kevin Malunga, whose term of office expired in December 2019.

Ramaphosa made the appointment in terms of Section 2A(1) of the Public Protector Act 23 of 1994 on the National Assembly's recommendation.

While the ANC parliamentarians on the justice and correctional services portfolio committee lauded her for the way she had handled her interview, the EFF and DA both raised objections about her integrity for continuing to work under former finance minister Malusi Gigaba even after he was found to have lied under oath, News24 previously reported.

