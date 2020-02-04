South Africa: Watch - De Kock - I've Never Been Offered a Kolpak Deal

Cape Town — Proteas captain Quinton de Kock says he has never been offered a Kolpak deal, but acknowledges he does not have the answer on how to stop other players leaving South Africa.

With former Protea Farhaan Behardien and highly-rated Cape Cobras batsman David Bedingham both signing deals with Durham last Friday, the South African spotlight returned to the discussion of Kolpaks and talented players being lost to the country.

Cobras coach Ashwell Prince encouraged Cricket South Africa's (CSA) leadership to have open, honest conversations about why players continue to leave.

On Monday, ahead of Tuesday's opening ODI against England at Newlands, De Kock was asked to share his own views on the subject and if he had ever been tempted to make the move up north.

"I've never been offered a Kolpak," De Kock said.

"It's people's opinions at points in their careers and they decide that they need to move on.

"Obviously if we as the leadership of the team and CSA can find ways where we can lessen or control it better, that would be great."

In terms of exactly what could be done to stop the player drain, De Kock was unsure.

"I think we are working on it, slowly but surely. It's never going to change overnight," he said.

"I don't think a lot of the deals are signed because a guy has just thought about it overnight. I think it's always been a thought process before signing.

"I'm not too sure how we're going to stop it, but hopefully some of the guys at CSA are on top of it."

Play on Tuesday gets underway at 13:00.

Proteas ODI skipper Quinton de Kock opens up on the South African Kolpak conversation, which just never seems to go away. Video by @LloydBurnard pic.twitter.com/pWVNcGZh3O-- Sport24 (@Sport24news) February 3, 2020

Source: Sport24