Tanzania: Bring On Simba, Say Police

4 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Simba's flying start to the season faces a tricky test when they take on Police Tanzania at the National Stadium today.

The Msimbazi Reds have been the revelation of the season so far, accumulating 47 points from 18 games to top the Mainland Premier League.

They have dropped just seven points and scored 40 goals on their way to opening up a ten-point gap at the top of the table.

They will, therefore, be looking to maintain their blistering start to the season against the law-enforcers.

But they should not expect on a silver platter as Police have vowed to give them a real run for their money today.

Police sit seventh in the league with 30 points from 18 games, a point behind fourth-placed Young Africans.

Yanga tie on 31 points with third-placed Namungo FC but they are behind on goal difference.

Any dropped points from title-holders Simba will be gratefully received by their traditional foes Yanga, who are not in action today.

On Sunday, Police squeezed a 1-0 win against JKT Tanzania.

And the team's assistant coach, Ally Mtui, said yesterday that his players are relishing the challenges ahead.

"Belief comes from results as much as anything," Mtui said.

He added: "I genuinely think my team believe they can win every game we enter. We will face Simba thinking we can win."

Police striker Mohamed Mkopi had similar views, adding that they are well prepared for the game.

He said they know that they are up against one of the country's football heavyweights but remained optimistic that they will down Simba.

"It's going to be a real challenge for us tomorrow (today) but we are ready for it," he said.

