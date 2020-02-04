Tanzania: Minister Triumphs 59pc Mineral's Income

4 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — Government's revenue earned from royalties, inspection fees and annual rent in the mining sector increased to Sh242bn in the first half of the current financial year compared to Sh152bn that was collected during the similar period a previous year.

The 59.2 percent revenue growth is attributed to bold measures the government has been taking to optimally benefit from the mining sector.

Minerals minister Doto Biteko told The Citizen yesterday that during the first six months of the current fiscal year, the government collected Sh242.05bn, compared to Sh152bn collected the previous year. The amount collected in the first half of this financial year is a 103 percent of the targeted Sh235 billion.

Furthermore, the figure suggests that the government was collecting an average of Sh40.3bn per month.

Minister Biteko attributed the upward trend to improvement in business environment by cutting bureaucracy and cracking down on corruption.

He said the government's decision to establish regional minerals trading centres, increased investors' confidence as it cut red tape in the issuing of export permits.

Also Read

Malawi court annuls presidential election result, orders new vote

Jonathan, Lena and the untold story of Kenya's former President Moi troubled family

Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi dies

How Kibaki men humiliated Moi on last State House day

"With minerals trading markets, there is transparent in business and so is the cut in bureaucracy," Mr Biteko told this paper over telephone interview.

He also linked increased trust or confidence to relaxation of tax regime in mining sector.

In February last year, the government scrapped withholding tax of five per cent payable by small scale miners and zero-rating Value Added Tax (VAT) on precious metal and gemstones by small miners at mineral and gemstone houses. This came after the Attorney General, Prof Adelardus Kilangi, tabled to the parliament the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) No.2 Act, 2019.

The development came just nearly two weeks after President Magufuli said taxes imposed on mining sector were unacceptably high, suggesting for relaxation in order to encourage miners to pay taxes and reduce chances of tax evasion.

"Things have improved since President John Magufuli came into power. Investors' appetite for the sector has gone up due to improvement in business environment," noted Biteko.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.