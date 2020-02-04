Tanzania Golfer Seeks to Conquer Kampala

4 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Brown Msyani

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's top golfer Victor Joseph is brimming with confidence ahead of this year's Kitante Golf Open, which tees off on February 12 in Uganda.

However, the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club member says he is still looking for sponsorship so that he can effectively compete in the tournament.

The four-day championship will feature the crème de la crème of amateur golfers from various countries around the African continent.

"I am in great shape. I feel I am more than ready for the Uganda tournament," Joseph - the reigning Kenya Open champion - said yesterday.

He added: "I will go there with one mission... to win the Kitale Open title."

But Joseph will have to dig deep to overcome a host vastly experienced golfers during the championship.

The players include the 2017 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship overall winner Edwin Mudanyi. On Sunday, Joseph performed well at the Zantel Monthly Mug tournament at the TPDF Lugalo Club course, sinking two under par 70 net.

For him, the Kitante event will serve as a beneficial warm-up ahead of next month's 2020 European Tour Kenya Open Championship.

He qualified for the European Tour following his impressive performance at the Kenya Open Amateur Strokeplay Championship last year.

The national amateur golf team captain carded an aggregate score of two-over 21 5 (71, 75, 70) to snatch the title in Nairobi. Kenyan Samuel Njoroge finished runner up title after returning 216 total strokes.

The 24-year old golfer ventured into the sport at a tender age of eight.

Eight years later, he earned a call up to the national team.

