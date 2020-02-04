South Africa: Jeremy Maggs Steps Down As ENCA Acting Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Maggs is step down with immediate effect as acting editor-in-chief of eNCA, the company announced on Tuesday.

"Jeremy has been in the position for the past 12 months and has asked to be relieved from his duties, as the stressful nature of the job was impacting on him negatively. eMedia Investments have acceded to his request," a statement said.

It quoted Maggs as saying: "This has not been an easy decision, but for the past few months the stressful nature of the job has caused me to reevaluate both my position at the station and my life choices. I've been stressed and unwell for some time and I've made this decision in my own best interests and that of the station."

He will continue with his on-air duties as co-host for SA Tonight between 18:00 and 21:00 weekdays.

eNCA will now be led by the senior management of the group, headed by Norman Munzhelele, who will be the acting managing director.

Source: News24