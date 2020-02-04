Tunisia's Saharan Ksours Officially Inscribed On Unesco World Heritage Tentative List

4 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Saharan ksours in southern Tunisia have just been officially inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) tentative list of Tangible Cultural Heritage, says the official page of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

The candidacy file was submitted last January 10 by Tunisia's Ambassador Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Ghazi Ghrairi.

Experts and officials from the National Heritage Institute (INP) had prepared the file in a record time, according to the same source.

This new inscription reinforces the steps taken by Tunisia in this field after the inscription of the Jugurtha Tableland in Kef and recently the final file of Djerba for its inclusion on the UNESCO's list of Tangible Cultural Heritage.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.