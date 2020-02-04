Tunisia's Saharan Ksours Officially Inscribed On Unesco World Heritage Tentative List

Tunis/Tunisia — The Saharan ksours in southern Tunisia have just been officially inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) tentative list of Tangible Cultural Heritage, says the official page of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

The candidacy file was submitted last January 10 by Tunisia's Ambassador Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Ghazi Ghrairi.

Experts and officials from the National Heritage Institute (INP) had prepared the file in a record time, according to the same source.

This new inscription reinforces the steps taken by Tunisia in this field after the inscription of the Jugurtha Tableland in Kef and recently the final file of Djerba for its inclusion on the UNESCO's list of Tangible Cultural Heritage.