Uganda: Police, Villa Serve Up Exciting Stalemate

4 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Elvis Senono

Only thrice have Police featured in scoreless games in the last 28 Uganda Premier League games they have hosted.

Consequently, few expected a goalless draw when the Cops hosted SC Villa in the lone game played at the StarTimes Stadium yesterday.

And many did not depart disappointed with the two teams playing out an exciting 2-all draw that strengthened their positions at the two ends of the table.

The result left SC Villa third on 34 points, one more than fourth placed URA but seven behind SC Villa in second position on the 16-team log.

Police are meanwhile 11th with 22 points from 20 games, just ahead of Kyetume and Express the two teams just outside the relegation places.

And they had to chase most of the game with Villa going ahead on 16 minutes when in typical fashion, the Police defence were caught napping for Bashir Mutanda to head home Derrick Ndahiro's in-swinging freekick for only his second goal of the campaign.

The goal came when the hosts, like is usually the case, dominated possession and it was not a surprise that they equalised when Samson Kigozi scored a beautiful volley off a Ruben Kimera cross for his fifth league goal.

Villa however again fought back this time stringing together passes of their own before Ambrose Kirya set up Nicholas Kabonge for a neat finish struck just outside the 18-yard box at the stroke of half time. Few teams can match Police's intensity though with the second half mostly played in Villa's half as they looked to pounce on the break.

And they were duly punished for that approach when midfielder Fahad Kizito lashed in one of the goals of the season with a left foot drive that gave goalkeeper Sam Kivumbi absolutely no chance to level matters 12 minutes from time.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.