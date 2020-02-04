Uganda: Upl Giants Kept Apart in Uganda Cup Round of 32 Draws

The eleven Uganda Premier League clubs that stormed the Uganda Cup round of 32 will fancy their chances of progress to the next round after yesterday's draws kept largely them apart.

Save for 10-time winners Express that host Maroons, the rest of the draws can pass as a 'David vs Goliath' affair.

Easy as it may sound, the perceived minnows have already provided upsets to UPL sides like Busoga United, Onduparaka, Bul, Vipers and Police.

For their monumental ejection of 2016 winners Vipers, Kajjansi United were rewarded with an equally daunting date with nine-time Uganda Cup winners SC Villa.

Kajjansi United, a Buganda Region side, stands at the cusp of glory if they can dump out the Jogoos that overan Super Eagles 4-1 at the Pece in Gulu.

Joint record Cup holders KCCA will host Big League side Bukedea Town Council while Sam Ssimbwa's rejuvenated URA, also three-time winners, will take on Mbarara based second division side Nyamityobora.

Last year's finalists, Bright Stars, will host Free Stars while their conquerors Proline, will seek to continue their title defence against Eastern Region side Admin that stunned Police.

In other thrilling encounters, Kansai Plascon face Tooro, Livingstone Mbabazi's Wakiso Giants will host Eastern region side MYDA while Kiboga Young will take on Mvara Boys.

The draws at Fufa House yesterday was thrown into nostalgia when acting Daily Monitor and Ennyanda editor Fred Musisi Kiyingi, twice a Uganda Cup winner with KCCA, relived the great memories of Ugandan football.

The next round of games will be played between February 11 - 16.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

ROUND OF 32 FIXTURES

Express vs Maroons

Kansai Plascon vs Tooro United

URA vs Nyamityobora

Kigezi Homeboyz vs Kyetume

Wakiso Giants vs Myda

UPDF vs Busia Young

Kiboga Young vs Mvara Boys

Spartans vs Kataka

Proline vs Admin

Dove vs Water

Mbarara City vs FHL FC

Kajjansi United vs SC Villa

Bright Stars vs Free Stars

KCCA vs Bukedea

Kitara vs Luweero Utd

Light SS vs Bugamba

*To be played between Feb 11-16