Uganda: One Dead, 22 Injured in Buikwe Road Accident

4 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Philip Wafula & Derrick Kissa

One person has been confirmed dead while 22 others, including 11 students are admitted at Jinja Hospital following an accident at Bulumagi in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District on Tuesday morning.

The Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, said the accident occurred at around 5am. She identified the deceased as Sanoni Kinobe, 37, a resident of Kidera in Buyende District.

"Commuter taxi Reg. No. UAG 195C that was heading to Jinja from Kampala was involved in an accident with Fuso truck Reg. No. UAQ 310E which was coming from the opposite direction," she said.

"One person was pronounced dead on arrival at Jinja Hospital, while 22 other are currently admitted at the same facility. However, out of the 22, only 15 are currently able to talk. We are yet to establish the cause of the accident," Ms Butoto added.

Mr Eric Kaluya, a teacher who survived the accident with minor injuries, said the taxi was mainly occupied by school-going children reporting to various schools and some were in company of their parents.

Ms Butoto advised drivers to exercise maximum caution on the Jinja-Kampala highway, describing Bulumagi, where the accident occurred, as a blackspot.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.