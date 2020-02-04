Tanzania: Mtwara-Newala Road, Bridge Projects to Start in 2020/21

THE government has insisted that the construction of a 160km Mtwara- Newala Road at tarmac level as well as the construction of Mwiti Bridge is expected to kick off in the 2020/21 fiscal year.

Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Elias Kwandikwa revealed this in the National Assembly yesterday when responding to Nanyamba MP Abdallah Chikota (CCM)'s question.

In his basic question, Mr Chikota said the construction of 210-km MtwaraNewala-Masasi Road had begun, insisting that the government was yet to start the construction of the remaining 160km.

Responding, Mr Kwandikwa said a feasibility study and a detailed design of the 220km-Mtwara-Nanyamba-Tandahimba-Newala-Masasi Road and Mwiti Bridge were completed in 2015.

"The government's plan is to upgrade the road to tarmac level which will be done in phases," insisted the deputy minister.

According to him, the first phase involves the 50- km Mtwara-Mnivata Road and its implementation had reached 76 per cent as of December 2019.

"About 3.4bn/- has been set aside during the 2019/20 fiscal year so that the project keeps going," he said, urging the Nanyamba MP to be tolerant as the government was fully committed to upgrading the road to tarmac level.

"There are procurement procedures which should be appropriately followed and the contractor who will meet required criteria will accomplish the project," he added.