Tanzania: Mtwara-Newala Road, Bridge Projects to Start in 2020/21

4 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government has insisted that the construction of a 160km Mtwara- Newala Road at tarmac level as well as the construction of Mwiti Bridge is expected to kick off in the 2020/21 fiscal year.

Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Elias Kwandikwa revealed this in the National Assembly yesterday when responding to Nanyamba MP Abdallah Chikota (CCM)'s question.

In his basic question, Mr Chikota said the construction of 210-km MtwaraNewala-Masasi Road had begun, insisting that the government was yet to start the construction of the remaining 160km.

Responding, Mr Kwandikwa said a feasibility study and a detailed design of the 220km-Mtwara-Nanyamba-Tandahimba-Newala-Masasi Road and Mwiti Bridge were completed in 2015.

"The government's plan is to upgrade the road to tarmac level which will be done in phases," insisted the deputy minister.

According to him, the first phase involves the 50- km Mtwara-Mnivata Road and its implementation had reached 76 per cent as of December 2019.

"About 3.4bn/- has been set aside during the 2019/20 fiscal year so that the project keeps going," he said, urging the Nanyamba MP to be tolerant as the government was fully committed to upgrading the road to tarmac level.

"There are procurement procedures which should be appropriately followed and the contractor who will meet required criteria will accomplish the project," he added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.