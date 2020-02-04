Tanzania: MP Pushes for Completion of Labs Constructed By Citizens

LUSHOTO MP Shaban Shekilindi (CCM) has asked the government to finalise the completion of laboratories constructed by citizens in different parts of the country.

The MP asked Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Selemani Jafo to say when the government would finalise its construction.

"Lushoto residents have set up laboratories on their own, but until now, the government has yet to help them... When will the government help them finalise construction?" he queried.

Responding, the Deputy Minister Mwita Waitara said 138 laboratories were still under construction through internal revenue sources obtained in Lushoto District Council.

"The government, in collaboration with citizens, has completed the construction of 13 laboratories in Lushoto District Council in the 2019/20 fiscal year."

Mr Waitara said the district council was finalising the construction of laboratory rooms at Mlongwema, Kwemalamba, Lukozi, Ngwelo and Shume secondary schools through the Education Programme for Results (EP4R).

In his basic question, Kondoa Urban MP Edwin Sanda said many laboratory buildings in ward secondary schools were yet to be completed.

"Even where the buildings have been completed, the government is yet to provide laboratory equipment because we need more scientists as the country envisions becoming an industrial economy. Therefore, I want to know, when will these buildings be completed?" he queried.

Responding, Mr Waitara said the government, in collaboration with citizens, and other development partners had completed the construction of 5,801 laboratories for secondary schools.

He said the government was equally in the process of completing laboratory buildings through the central government's subsidies and internal revenue sources in collaboration with citizens.

"In the 2019/20 fiscal year, Kondoa Town Council was given 8m/- so that it could be used for a laboratory building at Bicha Secondary school," he said.

He added that the government had procured and distributed laboratory equipment worth 19.13bn/- to 2,948 secondary schools where laboratory buildings had been completed.

"The government will continue improving laboratory rooms to help students aspiring to pursue science subjects to lean practically and not theoretically only," he noted.