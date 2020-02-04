Tanzania: Simba Focus 50-Point Mark Against Polisi Tz

SIMBA SC target to finish the first round of the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) with 50 points by beating Polisi Tanzania at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

Both teams will be playing their 19th match of the campaign to wrap up the first round of the league with possible three points up for grabs and the game is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm.

Simba still lead the league table with 47 points after 18 encounters and have scored 40 goals, which is the biggest number in the 20-team league. They are second to none as the league goes half way today.

The team has also conceded 9 goals, the lowest number of goals in the unfolding league.

After stamping a 2-2 draw against their traditional rivals Young Africans, the Msimbazi street side have won four back to back games to garner 12 points in the process that keep them at the helm of league table.

However, speaking yesterday in the city, the team's Communication Officer Haji Manara said all is well and they are looking forward to produce another remarkable victory to end the first round positively.

"Our target as the club is to finish the league with a record of minimum 100 points. If we manage to win tomorrow (today), then the first phase of our target to claim 100 points will be fulfilled and become the first team in the country to achieve that," he said.

He also disclosed that Shiza Kichuya, who re-joined his former club during the min-transfer window, will start to serve the club very soon when all the necessary procedures regarding his transfer are completed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, Manara urged more Simba fans to come in their big number at the National Stadium to support their team during today's VPL fixture.

On the other hand, debutants Polisi Tanzania have an opportunity to climb up the league table and accommodate gain access to the top four slot only if they can defeat the defending champions.

Currently, the Moshi based team sits on the seventh place with 30 points and have had a good start to the season.

Commenting on their preparations ahead of today's match, Polisi Tanzania Technical Director Ally Mtuli said they are ready to face Simba.

"We do not fear Simba but rather respect them. I believe that with the training sessions we have had, our team is in perfect mood to do well," he said.

Polisi Tanzania have won all their past three matches to snatch 9 points.

They thrashed Kagera Sugar 2-1, posted a 1-0 triumph over Tanzania Prisons before pounding JKT Tanzania 1-0 in their recent match.