Tanzania: Simba Focus 50-Point Mark Against Polisi Tz

4 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

SIMBA SC target to finish the first round of the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) with 50 points by beating Polisi Tanzania at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

Both teams will be playing their 19th match of the campaign to wrap up the first round of the league with possible three points up for grabs and the game is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm.

Simba still lead the league table with 47 points after 18 encounters and have scored 40 goals, which is the biggest number in the 20-team league. They are second to none as the league goes half way today.

The team has also conceded 9 goals, the lowest number of goals in the unfolding league.

After stamping a 2-2 draw against their traditional rivals Young Africans, the Msimbazi street side have won four back to back games to garner 12 points in the process that keep them at the helm of league table.

However, speaking yesterday in the city, the team's Communication Officer Haji Manara said all is well and they are looking forward to produce another remarkable victory to end the first round positively.

"Our target as the club is to finish the league with a record of minimum 100 points. If we manage to win tomorrow (today), then the first phase of our target to claim 100 points will be fulfilled and become the first team in the country to achieve that," he said.

He also disclosed that Shiza Kichuya, who re-joined his former club during the min-transfer window, will start to serve the club very soon when all the necessary procedures regarding his transfer are completed.

Also, Manara urged more Simba fans to come in their big number at the National Stadium to support their team during today's VPL fixture.

On the other hand, debutants Polisi Tanzania have an opportunity to climb up the league table and accommodate gain access to the top four slot only if they can defeat the defending champions.

Currently, the Moshi based team sits on the seventh place with 30 points and have had a good start to the season.

Commenting on their preparations ahead of today's match, Polisi Tanzania Technical Director Ally Mtuli said they are ready to face Simba.

"We do not fear Simba but rather respect them. I believe that with the training sessions we have had, our team is in perfect mood to do well," he said.

Polisi Tanzania have won all their past three matches to snatch 9 points.

They thrashed Kagera Sugar 2-1, posted a 1-0 triumph over Tanzania Prisons before pounding JKT Tanzania 1-0 in their recent match.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.