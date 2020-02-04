Nigeria: Expert Tasks Nigerians On Bush Burning

Mr Nsikak Ekam, President, American Society for Safety Professionals (ASSP) ,Nigeria Chapter, has cautioned Nigerians against setting fire unto bushes which could lead to fire disaster.

Ekam made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, prevention is better than curative measures, hence the need for Nigerians to take safety measures seriously, especially bush burning, and adhere to safety ethics toward a safer country.

"The recent fire outbreak in Lagos was a regrettable disaster where Balogun market was totally razed down and consumed by fire.

"With this incident, it is high time Nigerians learnt from it. There is need to put in place basic safety equipment and features to protect the markets.

"Preliminary investigation into the Lagos Fire Service and Emergency Response Council showed that the fire started from a trader trying to refill a generator.

"Generators shouldn't be refilled when there is a portable fire extinguisher nearby.

"I encourage traders because of the way our market are structured, to learn from basic fire fighting exercise.

"Bush burning at this period can destroy lives and property and poses danger to healthy living," he said.

The expert maintained that the act of bush burning during harmattan could pose danger to lives and property as it is windy and can spread fire very fast.

Ekam, however, explained that if proactive measures are properly adopted, it could save lives and properties in the country.

He advised the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to intensify enlightenment on hazards associated with the harmattan period across communities.

"There is need for the NOA to properly sensitise Nigerians on the danger of careless bush burning at this period.

"When people burn their refuse, they should ensure that they monitor it, so that the fire does not spread to other places to destroy property or farmlands." he said.

Ekam also advised the Federal Government to put in place adequate policies that would address safety challenges among Nigerians and help prevent domestic accidents.

