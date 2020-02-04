Nigeria: Buhari, I, Security Chiefs, Others in Government Are Handling Security Well - Osinbajo

4 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari, himself, security chiefs and those in government are doing everything within their powers to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.

He said that security is being handled well by President Buhari and noted that personnel's are recruited into the army and resources are being provided for them to fight Boko Haram, Bandits, Kidnappers and other groups threatening the peace of the country.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by his media aide, Laolu Akande, TheCable quoted Osinbajo to have said that the federal government would recruit more troops and officers to increase the personnel of security agencies so as to curb security threats in the country.

His words, "We are doing everything that needs to be done. We are handling security well, and as you know, we are deploying military personnel in diverse fields, to fight insecurity, like the Boko Haram in the Northeast.

"In fact, we have to now recruit more into the Army, and much faster than we ever did because we need men on the ground; resources also - to buy more arms, to buy more platforms.

"At the last meeting of the National Security Council that was held on Thursday, we had discussions on how to beef up the military's platforms. How do we beef up the numbers?' How do we recruit more men and women into the Army? How do we collaborate more with local vigilante, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and all that? So, there is a lot going on in terms of trying to beef up security. The security situation is one that is very challenging.

"We are also looking at aspects of surveillance - how we can do more aerial surveillance using drones and electronic devices to improve surveillance."

