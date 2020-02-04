South Africa: BREAKING NEWS - Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
President Jacob Zuma (file photo).
4 February 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — The warrant was issued due to the former president's failure to appear at his corruption trial.

