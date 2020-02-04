Ghana: Govt Committed to Fixing Poor Roads in Savannah Region - President

4 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Kpembe — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government's commitment to fix the poor roads network in the Savannah Region.

He assured that his government would work hard to tar most of the major roads in the region.

President Akufo-Addo stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the paramount chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, Kpembewura Banbanya Ndefuso Dery Haruna at his palace here yesterday.

The President inspected progress of work on some projects in the East Gonja District to climax his one-day official working visit to the Savannah Region.

He emphasised that improvement of roads was the focus of his government, which was why he has declared 2020, the 'Year of Roads', saying resources were being mobilised to fix them.

President Akufo-Addo blamed former President Mahama and his administration for deplorable roads in some parts of the country.

He wondered why roads in the green book of the previous administration could have deteriorated so easily.

President Akufo-Addo pledged that the country's road infrastructure will be upgraded by the end of 2020.

He said the Tamale-Makango and Fufulso-Benjai roads connecting to the regional capital of the Savannah were on-going and will be done and completed on scheduled.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwaku Amoaku Atta, revealed that the President had directed his ministers to pay attention to the newly-created Savannah Region.

He maintained concrete action had been taken on the President's directive as some of the road projects in the area were under construction.

Mr Amoaku Atta stated that the projects were not only limited to the Savannah Region and that projects in the other five new regions were being constructed.

Kpembewura Haruna commended the government for the developmental projects in the area.

The President and his entourage also inspected a water project in Salaga.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.