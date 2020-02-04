Ghana: Govt Committed to Fixing Poor Roads in Savannah Region - President

Kpembe — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government's commitment to fix the poor roads network in the Savannah Region.

He assured that his government would work hard to tar most of the major roads in the region.

President Akufo-Addo stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the paramount chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, Kpembewura Banbanya Ndefuso Dery Haruna at his palace here yesterday.

The President inspected progress of work on some projects in the East Gonja District to climax his one-day official working visit to the Savannah Region.

He emphasised that improvement of roads was the focus of his government, which was why he has declared 2020, the 'Year of Roads', saying resources were being mobilised to fix them.

President Akufo-Addo blamed former President Mahama and his administration for deplorable roads in some parts of the country.

He wondered why roads in the green book of the previous administration could have deteriorated so easily.

President Akufo-Addo pledged that the country's road infrastructure will be upgraded by the end of 2020.

He said the Tamale-Makango and Fufulso-Benjai roads connecting to the regional capital of the Savannah were on-going and will be done and completed on scheduled.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwaku Amoaku Atta, revealed that the President had directed his ministers to pay attention to the newly-created Savannah Region.

He maintained concrete action had been taken on the President's directive as some of the road projects in the area were under construction.

Mr Amoaku Atta stated that the projects were not only limited to the Savannah Region and that projects in the other five new regions were being constructed.

Kpembewura Haruna commended the government for the developmental projects in the area.

The President and his entourage also inspected a water project in Salaga.