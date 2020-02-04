Tanzania: Many People Still Face Water Woes - Legislator

4 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

SPECIAL Seats MP Susan Maselle (Chadema) has said many people especially in rural areas still experience water shortages.

In her basic question to the Ministry of Water, Ms Maselle wanted to know when the government would solve water problems in different districts especially in Misungwi District.

Responding, Deputy Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso said in solving water problems, the government had completed a 12.9bn/- grand project which gets water from Nyahiti.

"About 64,280 residents will benefit from the project and the government is equally implementing another project which involves getting water from the Kashwasha water pipeline which will supply water to 14 villages of Misungwi District," he said.

The first project, according to him, will supply water to MabaleMbarika, while the second project will supply water to Igenge Village and the third project will supply water to Mbarika-Ngaya.

He added that the fourth and fifth projects were expected to supply water to NgayaMatale and Matale-Misasi and the project would supply water to about 45,788 residents.

Mr Aweso added that the government had started the implementation of water projects in five villages of Shilalo Ward funded by the World Bank. "The projects will supply water to about 15,500 people.

