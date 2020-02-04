Tanzania: Kairuki Assures Parliament Govt Will Continue to Attract Investors

4 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Investment) Angellah Kairuki has said that the government will continue attracting investment in various resources, including gypsum which is available in Bendera and Makanya wards of Same District in Kilimanjaro Region.

The minister said this on Monday in Parliament when responding to Same East MP Naghenjwa Kaboyoka (Chadema), who in her basic question said Bendera and Makanya wards had raw materials that could be used for making gypsum boards, sewerage water pumps, cement, POP and manure.

She wanted to know if there were any plans to look for an investor who was ready to set up a factory in the area.

Responding, Ms Kairuki said the government continued attracting investments in all areas that had natural resources, including gypsum.

The minister hailed authorities in Kilimanjaro Region for setting aside an area in Makanya Ward for the construction of a cement factory as well as incorporating the project in regional investment guidelines.

She insisted that the vision of the fifth phase government was to transform the country into a middle-income economy through industrialisation by 2025.

All industries that use resources found in the country and producing products that are widely needed in the country are prioritised and currently the country is able to produce products that are enough for the local market as well producing extra for foreign markets.

According to the minister, the government's major objective is to increase production and reduce importation of products from outside the country, especially in all areas that have resources which make the country compete for the foreign markets.

"The Prime Minister's Office in collaboration with Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) and the Mining Commission, among others, will continue marketing investment opportunities available in Same District," she noted.

The minister directed all government institutions and local government authorities to attract more investors in the country in their respective areas.

She also stressed a need to avoid unnecessary conflicts with investors as they were frustrating investments in the country.

