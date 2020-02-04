Tanzania: More Court Buildings 'For Access to Justice'

THE Judiciary announced it would build more court buildings beginning May this year in its quest to help protect constitutional rights and interpretation of law especially in rural communities.

Chief Court Administrator Mathias Kabunduguru said new court buildings to be elected would be in Kibaigwa Township in Dodoma's Kongwa District.

"The Judiciary adopted a master plan that covers the entire country. The document highlights areas that are not served with courts and Kibaigwa is one of them," he said.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai urged the judiciary to consider constructing a primary court building in the fastgrowing town in the far-eastern part of the capital city.

Already 42 projects that include renovation and construction of court buildings have been completed.

According to a recent statement issued by the court, the buildings have been constructed across the country to address existing deficiencies and replace old court buildings.

Such court buildings have thus been launched in Kondoa, Dodoma, Kilwa and Ruangwa in Lindi. Other completed projects are in Kigoma, Manyara, Simiyu, Njombe, Musoma, Geita, Tanga, Mbeya and Coast regions.

Mr Kabunduguru noted that the construction of primary court buildings at Mtae (Tanga), Lugarawa (Ludewa), Laela (Sumbawanga), Mang'ula and Mlimba in Morogoro Region had just started.

At least 33 court buildings are expected to be constructed across the country.

He said the new buildings would be fixed with information communication technology (ICT) facilities to improve service provision.

Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Augustino Mahiga, lauded President John Magufuli's administration for investing in the improvement of access to justice by constructing and rehabilitating courts at district and regional levels.

The minister said for decades most court structures had either been rented houses or near-collapse buildings that were both unattractive and unsafe for use.