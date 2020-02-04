Ghana: Bank of Ghana Named Central Bank of the Year

4 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The Bank of Ghana has been recognised by the Central Banking Awards as the Central Bank of the Year following measures it pursued in a bid to ensure a strong financial sector via a raft of reforms implemented over the past two years.

The awards, which will be held on March 19, 2020, in Brussels, Belgium, said the bank has an impressive record of achievement, but the most notable is its reform of a seriously under-capitalised and poorly managed banking sector.

By winning the Central Bank of the Year award, the Bank of Ghana takes over from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) which was last year's overall winner.

