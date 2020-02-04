Ghana: Traders Plying Kintampo-Kunsu Road Call for Police Escort

Traders plying the Kintampo-Kunsu road in the Kintampo North Municipality have complained about the increased rate of attacks on them by armed robbers.

According to the traders, the poor nature of that stretch of the Ntankro-Kunsu road has created a safe haven for the highway robbers to prey on innocent traders.

They have, therefore, appealed to the Kintampo North Municipal Security Council to provide them with police escort, especially on market days (Wednesdays and Fridays) to avert the situation.

The newly elected assembly woman of Kunsu Electoral Area, Madam Rose Gyamera, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday said, the situation was affecting the local economy as buyers were reluctant to go to the area to buy farm produce from the farmers.

She said the 14-kilometre road was full of pot-holes adding, if upgraded would go a long way to facilitate the transportation of the farm produce to market centres across the Bono- East Region and beyond, as well as help improve the lives of the people.

Touching on other issues, the assembly woman said the activities of herdsmen who are mostly Fulani were affecting the farming, adding that the

herdsmen who are always heavily armed, often allowed their cattle to graze on their food crops.

The situation, she said, frequently degenerate into conflicts between the community members and the herdsmen with resultant clashes and fatalities.

The Ghanaian Times observed during the visit that the Kunsu township, with 13 communities, and was one of the transit points during the slave trade era, lacked basic social amenities, such as clean water, educational infrastructure, among others.