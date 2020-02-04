Ghana: 6 Dead, Others Injured in Accra-Tema Motorway Accident

Six people died on the spot after two vehicles crashed on the Accra-Tema motorway early Sunday morning.

Several other people sustained injuries in the accident, which involved a sprinter commercial bus (trotro) and a red saloon car.

According to eyewitnesses, both vehicles were heading towards Tema when one of the tyres of the Sprinter bus burst causing the driver to lose control of the car.

The Sprinter commercial bus in the process, hit the saloon car knocking it into the central reservation between the carriageways causing it to somersault.

One of the surviving passengers in the trotro, said the bus somersaulted several times before landing in the nearby bush.

"Some onlookers came and tried to pull people out of the trotro which was in the bush. We realised that about six people had died, but I cannot give a proper account of the number of those that got injured, but it was very serious," another eyewitness said.

The driver of the saloon car survived, unscathed, and victims of the road accident were transported by the police patrol team in KIA trucks to the Tema General Hospital, as no ambulances were available. - myjoyonline.com