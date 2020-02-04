Ghana: 6 Dead, Others Injured in Accra-Tema Motorway Accident

4 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Six people died on the spot after two vehicles crashed on the Accra-Tema motorway early Sunday morning.

Several other people sustained injuries in the accident, which involved a sprinter commercial bus (trotro) and a red saloon car.

According to eyewitnesses, both vehicles were heading towards Tema when one of the tyres of the Sprinter bus burst causing the driver to lose control of the car.

The Sprinter commercial bus in the process, hit the saloon car knocking it into the central reservation between the carriageways causing it to somersault.

One of the surviving passengers in the trotro, said the bus somersaulted several times before landing in the nearby bush.

"Some onlookers came and tried to pull people out of the trotro which was in the bush. We realised that about six people had died, but I cannot give a proper account of the number of those that got injured, but it was very serious," another eyewitness said.

The driver of the saloon car survived, unscathed, and victims of the road accident were transported by the police patrol team in KIA trucks to the Tema General Hospital, as no ambulances were available. - myjoyonline.com

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.