Ghana: Hasaacas Ladies Thrash Ladystrikers

4 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies at the weekend recorded the biggest win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) this season, annihilating Ladystrikers 9-0 in their week three game at the Sekondi Essipun Stadium.

The four-time WPL champions who were chasing their first win of the season following a shocking home defeat at the hands of Samaria Ladies on match day one and another defeat away to Police Ladies, came into the game as wounded lions, turning on the heat right from the blast of the whistle.

Striker Millot Abena Pokuaa opened the scoring for her side in the 22nd minute and added the second on 26 minutes before strike partner Doris Boaduwaa added the third on the 34th minute mark.

Back from recess trailing 3-0, Ladystrikers lost their dependable skipper Ellen Coleman to injury, leaving them weak at the back; a situation Pokuwaa capitalsed on to net a goal in the 64th minute.

Boaduwaa added two quick goals in the 73rd and 80th minutes to raise the tally to six before Pokuaa added her personal fourth and side's seventh goal on 82 minutes.

Defender Janet Ama Egyir registered an 87th minute goal before Boaduwaa slotted the final goal on the 90th minute mark.

In other games, a 34th minute strike from Faustina Kyeremeh was cancelled by a 54th minute leveller from Deborah Afriyie to settle the big clash between Immigration Ladies and Police Ladies at the La McDan Town Park on Sunday.

Halifax Ladies drew 1-1 with Soccer Intellectuals at the Tema Park while Elmina Sea Lions played out a 1-1 game with visiting Samaria Ladies.

In the northern sector games, Northern Ladies whitewashed Ashtown Ladies 6-0, Prisons Ladies defeated Pearl Pia Ladies 1-0 with Fabulous Ladies settling for a 1-1 draw game with Ampem Darkoa Ladies whiles Supreme Ladies lost 1-3 at home to Kumasi Sports Academy.

