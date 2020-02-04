Nigeria: NSCDC Begins Investigation Into Pipeline Explosion in Imo

4 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, on Tuesday commenced investigation into the pipeline explosion in Etekwuru Community in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state.

The Public Relation Officer, PRO, Chimeziri Lowell, of the command in Owerri confirmed this to Vanguard, adding that their men had been sent to the scene of the explosion to cordoned off the area to avoid further tempering of the oil facilities.

He revealed that the explosion which happened early hours of Tuesday, was caused by the activities of those into oil bunkering in the area.

Lowell further said that at the moment that he could not give an estimate of any kind damages or lives lost in the incident but promised to give details after investigation.

In his reaction to Vanguard he said: "I am yet to fully be briefed of that incident. Yes, there was a pipeline explosion there. It was as result of the vandalization of oil pipeline. We received the call this morning about the oil pipeline explosion.

"Our men have been deployed to that place to make sure our people are protected. Our men have been sent there and as I am talking to you investigation has begun.

When Vanguard inquired to know in their preliminary investigation if lives were lost in the incident, he said: "For now we don't know if lives were lost just like I told you I am yet to briefed immensely. I will call you in the next one hour to brief you on further details as from the incident."

However, tension has enveloped the affected community as some are currently expressing fears that it could be a plot to sabotage the community of any benefit derivable from having oil in their areas.

Just as some believed it could be an outburst of anger as a result of the pile up of unattended genuine demands of the larger existence of the areas.

In the face of these challenges, stakeholders were said to have condemned the activities of the oil bunkering that was linked to the explosion of the pipeline and said that it was not healthy for the livelihood of the generality of the people.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

