Nigeria: Coronavirus - We're in Touch With Nigerians in Wuhan - China Embassy

4 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Embassy of China has said that they are in touch with about 60 Nigerians living in Wuhan the epicenter of the outbreak.

The Press Officer, Embassy of China, Sun Saixiong, made this known yesterday explaining that the government had reached out to about 60 Nigerians living in Wuhan.

According to the diplomat "Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, advised those who wished to travel to China "not to be in a rush if the trip was not urgent."

Giving an update on the epidemic in Abuja yesterday, Pingjian had disclosed that China had found a cure for the epidemic, adding that 475 persons had been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

He also said that the Coronavirus infection had risen to 17,205 from 14,380 confirmed cases while 361 persons had died from the disease which originated from Wuhan in China.

About 21,558 individuals were also suspected of being infected with the virus in the Chinese mainland.

He revealed that Chinese scientists are working to develop a vaccine for the virus which the World Health Organisation had declared as an international public health emergency.

According to him, scientists have assured that the epidemic would lose its momentum in the next two weeks.

The envoy said, "the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection climbed to 17,205 and 21,558 people were suspected of being infected with the virus in the Chinese mainland, according to China's National Health Commission."

"A total of 361 people had died, 475 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery. These are not numbers, these are lives, families, communities. This is going to be an unforgettable Spring Festival for the Chinese as families are separated but united to stand together in the face of the disease," he added.

Pingjian stated that the Chinese Premier, Xi Jinping, had repeatedly given important instructions on prevention and control work and personally held a meeting on redeployment and remobilisation.

The ambassador said China was willing to work with other countries, including Nigeria, to respond to the epidemic effectively.

"We have informed the World Health Organisation, relevant countries and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan about the latest epidemic situation, and have shared information on virus gene sequences with all parties for the first time," Pingjian pointed out.

He stated that there was no need for restriction of international travel and trade over the disease, adding that under the current circumstances, "solidarity is what the world needs."

