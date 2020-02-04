South Africa: Public Service Wage Negotiations Underway

4 February 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Wage negotiations in the public service are underway, Cabinet said on Monday.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu briefed Cabinet on the wage negotiations with public service unions at a special Cabinet meeting held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House on 31 January.

"Cabinet was satisfied with the work that seeks to build a public service that responds to the economic challenges we face as a country. The Minister was mandated to continue with this work," said Cabinet.

Government has reiterated its commitment to working with the unions to build a capable, ethical and developmental State.

Meanwhile, a more extensive discussion on these negotiations will take place at the next sitting of Cabinet.

Appointments

Friday's meeting also saw the appointment of Advocate Solomzi Mbada as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Armaments Corporation of South Africa (ARMSCOR).

In January, it was reported that the defence technology and acquisition service provider's CEO Kevin Wakeford had taken special leave.

Cabinet also approved the appointment of seven directors of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation for a period of three years.

The meeting took place alongside the three-day Cabinet Lekgotla held at the Presidential guesthouse in Tshwane from 29 - 31 January 2020.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.