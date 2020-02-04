South Africa: Ankle Fracture Sidelines Bulls' Blitzbok

4 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Bulls centre Dylan Sage is set for a long period on the sidelines after fracturing his ankle during a warm-up match last weekend.

The Blitzbok was playing for the Blue Bulls XV in their SuperSport Rugby Challenge warm-up match against the Sharks in Durban - a curtain-raiser for the main Super Rugby match at Kings Park - when he broke his ankle.

Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw said Sage would be out for up to three months.

The injury also leaves Sage's availability for the Blitzboks' Olympic Sevens campaign in doubt, with the event scheduled for the end of July.

Another serious injury concern for the Bulls is prop Simphiwe Matanzima , who sustained a blow to the shoulder after coming off the bench against the Sharks. Rossouw said the 22-year-old could be out for between four and six weeks.

On the positive side, the Bulls were boosted by the return to training of loose forwards Marco van Staden and Muller Uys .

Van Staden, who has been struggling with a concussion, has started selective training sessions while Uys started full training.

The Bulls team to face the Stormers will be named on Thursday, with Saturday's match scheduled for 17:15.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.