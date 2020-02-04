Tunisia: "Deal of the Century," On Agenda of HPR's Plenary Session

4 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) Rached Ghannouchi announced at the opening of the plenary session held Tuesday, that MP Sahbi Smara had resigned from the Al Mustakbal bloc and MP Ahmed Ben Ayed has joined the Al Karama coalition bloc.

The issue of the "Deal of the Century" was added to the plenary session's agenda following a vote by the deputies.

It was agreed to include this issue on the agenda during the meeting of the bloc presidents, shortly before the start of the session.

Rached Ghannouchi reiterated on the occasion the HPR's position regarding this issue, which rejects the "Deal of the Century," while denouncing the process initiated by US President Donald Trump.

He renewed his support for the Palestinian people in their struggle for self-determination, urging Arab parliaments to take a position of principle with regard to this "Deal."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

