Tunisia: Fourty Two Tunisian Enterprises At Gulfood 2020, February 16-20 in Dubai

Tunis/Tunisia — Fourty two Tunisian enterprises will partake in the world's largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition "Gulfood 2020," due on February 16-20 at the World Trade Centre of Dubai (UAE).

Led by the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX), in collaboration with the Technical Packing and Packaging Centre (PACKTEC), this participation is Tunisia's 13th consecutive participation in this event.

The Tunisian enterprises could with the support of CEPEX, focus on regions with strong economic growth, notably the Gulf region and Sub-Saharan Africa.

This time, the Tunisian participation marks a quantum leap in both quantity and quality by presenting a wide variety of Tunisian agro food products, including notably dates, olive oil, canned food (tuna, sardines, tomatoes, harissa, etc.), jam, juice, cakes, sweets, pasta, cheese, etc.

A culinary show will also be held in the Tunisian stand during the exhibition, in collaboration with PACKTEC.

In each editio, the exhibition gathers over 5,000 exhibitors from 120 countries and attracts no less than 100,000 professional visitors.