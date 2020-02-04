Eritrea: Lobby Demands Answers Over Journalists' Detention in Eritrea

4 February 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Charles Omondi

Media lobby group Reporters Without Borders/Sweden wants Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki to explain the continued incarceration of journalist Dawit Isaak and his colleagues.

They have been held since 2001.

In a letter to the Eritrean leader, signed by board member Björn Tunbäck, the group reminds President Isaias of the case before the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights for Mr Dawit, a Swedish-Eritrean journalist, and his colleagues. The letter further calls on the president to lift the ban on a free press in Eritrea.

"The Commission also tasked us, as part of the case, to follow up on the decision, since we have written a number of letters to President Isaias, his adviser, some of his ministers and to the Eritrean Embassy in Stockholm, but no one has replied," says the letter.

Eritrea has ranked bottom of the Press Freedom Index since Reporters Without Borders began publishing it in 2002. The Horn of Africa country is one of the worst jailers of journalists in the world.

Mr Dawit and several of his colleagues are among the journalists held for the longest time in the world, without being charged or sentenced.

The continental Commission, in the case Dawit Isaak vs Eritrea (428/12) that became public in 2017, found Eritrea to have violated six articles in the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights. The case had been brought to the Commission in 2012 by three jurists -- Mr Jesús Alcalá, Mr Percy Bratt and Ms Prisca Orsonneau. Reporters Without Borders supported the suit for the Eritrean detainees.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Business
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.