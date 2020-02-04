Nigeria: People Talk - Nationwide Protest By CAN Over Insecurity

4 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

"The protest is 100 per cent good because the protesters are calling for the stoppage of insecurity in Nigeria which is in the interest of all.

"I believe the protest is in the interest of Nigerians at large regardless of their religious background.

"We all should support them and ensure that the government tackles insecurity." -Funmilayo Osinowo, Retiree

"The protest is a way to sensitise people and task the Federal Government to do the needful because the rate of insecurity has reached an alarming state in the country.

"If people like Pastor Adebayo could embark on peaceful protest, it means all of us should be at alert. I don't see anything wrong with the protest." -Solesi Ayomide, Communicator

"The killings should stop and the Federal Government should get to the root of the killings to ensure the safety of lives and property as a whole. Insecurity should not be tolerated in the country, so, I support the peaceful protest by CAN because we all should feel safe in our motherland." -Adebayo Lateefat, Student

"The scripture teaches Christians to yield to those in authority and at the same time, good governance is needed. If their faith does not permit rebellion or violence against the government, I believe the best option is to call the attention of the government through a peaceful protest which was carried out.

"The state of insecurity in the nation cannot be overlooked." -Babalola Eleazer. Linguist.

"It is high time we understand that every life is important and valuable whether Muslim or Christian. Christians taking to a protest shows clearly that killing of innocent people is getting out of hand and CAN, can no longer sit back and keep watching. The protest should ring it in their ears that really families are dying." -Ogweje Stella. Analyst.

"The protest is coming at the moment in which killing of Christians is the order of the day.

"If the masses don't come out in mass to do so, the world won't know their feelings. So I strongly urge that the protest should continue in order to pour out our grievances towards the killings." -Jeremiah Agomuo. Student.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.