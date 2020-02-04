Rwanda: Peace Cup 2020 - Police Face Musanze Test in First Round

4 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Tuesday

Mukura Vs Bugesera 15:00

Muhanga Vs Interforce 15:00

APR Vs Etoile de l'Est 15:00

Gorilla Vs Marines 15:00

Espoir Vs Sunrise 15:00

Musanze Vs Police 15:00

Former Peace Cup winners Police will be looking to get off to a winning start when they face Rwanda Premier League rivals Musanze in the first-leg of their first round tie on Tuesday afternoon.

The match gets underway at 3pm, at Ubworoherane Stadium in Musanze District.

This year's Peace Cup has attracted a total of 24 teams; fourteen from the topflight league and ten of the second tier.

"It is going to be a tough call (against Police) but it is possible. We need to be tactically strong and purposeful when executing our game-plan," said Musanze coach Ahmed Adel.

The Musanze District-sponsorship side have only won once against Police in their last six meetings.

In a separate interview with Times Sport, his Police counterpart, Francis Christian Haringingo noted, "As always, we want to win and we will give our best to get this win on board. Musanze at home are usually a serious threat, we should be mindful how we approach the game."

Meanwhile, Mohamed Adil Erradi, the head coach of league leaders APR, has challenged his players to aim for this season's double as they start their Peace Cup campaign against second division side Etoile de l'Est at Ngoma Stadium.

In other matches, Peace Cup 2018 winners Mukura host Bugesera at Huye Stadium, Sunrise take on Espoir at Kamparampaka Stadium, AS Muhanga delight Interforce at Muhanga Stadium whereas Marines will be up against Gorilla at Kicukiro Stadium.

All matches kick-off 3pm.

Holders AS Kigali begin their title defence in a repeat of last year's final against SC Kiyovu at Mumena Stadium on Wednesday.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

