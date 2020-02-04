Namibia: Young Pace Bowler Called Up

RUBEN Trumpleman, a young pace bowler from South Africa, has been called up to the Namibian cricket squad for their friendly series against Ireland A in Pretoria later this month.

According to the CEO of Cricket Namibia, Johan Muller, Trumpleman could be eligible to play for Namibia in future since his father was born in Namibia.

"We are going to try Ruben out in this series against Ireland A to see how he weighs up. His father is a Namibian citizen so he could become eligible for Namibia," he said.

Trumpleman, who only turned 22 on 1 February, made his debut for Northerns in the Cricket South Africa Provincial One Day Challenge in November 2017, while he also represented them in the Sunfoil Three-Day Cup.

The following season he represented Northerns in the Africa T20 Cup competition, while he was also Northerns' leading bowler in the 2018-19 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup competition with 23 wickets.

Cricket Namibia yesterday named a 15-man squad for the Ireland A series which starts on 18 February and will consist of five T20 matches and two 50-over matches over a period of ten days.

Most of the players represented Namibia at the World Cricket League Division 2 tournament in Dubai last month, while opening batsman Niko Davin and pace bowler Tangeni Lungameni have been recalled to the squad.

According to Muller, Davin was not considered for the Dubai tour since he is a specialist T20 batsman, while Lungameni has been recalled to fill in for JJ Smit who is unavailable due to a knee injury.

A recent addition to the squad, the 19-year-old spinner Mauritius Ngupita was, however, surprisingly dropped after he gave a great performance for Welwitschia against WHS Old Boys over the weekend.

Ngupita took six wickets for 15 runs off eight overs as Old Boys were skittled out for 133, but he could not prevent Welwitschia from losing the match by 22 runs.

Muller, however, indicated that the Ireland A series served as preparation for the T20 World Cup and that Ngupita was more suited to the 50-over game.

The Namibian team is as follows:

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Frylinck (vice captain), Zane Green, JP Kotze, Stephen Baard, Niko Davin, Craig Williams, Ben Shikongo, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Izak de Villiers and Ruben Trumpleman.

The World Cricket League Division 2 tournament, meanwhile, continues this week when Nepal will host a Tri-Series tournament against the United States and Oman.

It is the fifth of 21 tri-nations series which will continue till 2022 and will serve as a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup.

After the 21 tri-series have been completed the top three teams will progress to the final qualifier for the 2023 World Cup, while the bottom four teams will still have a chance to qualify via a repechage tournament.

The United States are currently leading the log on 12 points from eight matches, followed by Scotland on nine points and Namibia and Oman on eight points each.

They are followed by UAE on seven points and Papua New Guinea on zero points.

Nepal will be making their debut in the competition and are also on zero points.