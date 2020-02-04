Namibia: Windhoek Lager International Pairs Starts

4 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE first round of the Windhoek Lager International Pairs got underway at the Omeya Golf Club on Saturday, with some great scores carded by the participants.

Chris Claassen and Zunaid Pochee won the event with 51 points, with Johan Husselmann and George Claassen second on 48 points.

They were followed by Dieter Schrywer and Moss Garde on 47 and Willie Prinsloo and Douglas Schoombee on 36 points.

There were also four winners in the nearest to the pin competition, namely Zunaid Pochee, Jane Hugo Liebenberg, Tiaan Louw and Schalk Pienaar.

At the end of the competition, the winners will go through to the regional finals.

In another competition at Omeya on Friday, Duan Jansen took the first position at the Buildwise Par 3 Challenge, with Zandra Kruger winning the women's division.

George Lumley came second in the men's division, followed by Jan Steenkamp, Jaco van Reenen and Sean van Dyk.

The four ball alliance was won by the team of Hennie du Plessis, Jean Louis van den Berg, Shaun Patrick Smith and Jacques Bruwer.

