Mauritius: Entrepreneurs Benefit From Industrial Waste Management Inception Workshop

4 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

An inception workshop on the "Industrial Waste Management: Cost Structure Review" project kicked off, this morning, at the National Co-operative College in Terre Rouge. The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Mrs Christine Umutoni, the Chief Executive Officer of Business Mauritius, Mr Kevin Ramkaloan, and other personalities were present at the opening ceremony.

In his keynote address, Minister Bholah highlighted that the project will enable enterprises to gain a competitive edge both at local and international levels. He pointed out that with the implementation of the project, environmental compliance of enterprises will be enhanced, thereby helping them to respond positively to the growing consumer requirements for green products and the emergence of an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Furthermore, according to him, the proliferation of waste recycling activities around Mauritius will trigger an increasing interest for small enterprises to engage in the manufacturing of easily recycled products and create more job opportunities. The project will also contribute to decreasing the amount of waste going to landfill sites which are already at maximum capacity.

Minister Bholah also spoke of the several projects have been completed by his Ministry in collaboration with UNIDO. He outlined the partnership between his Ministry and Business Mauritius in the field of industrial waste management, adding that as at date, two projects for the industrial sector have already been implemented namely, the energy efficiency and energy conservation industry project, and the industrial waste assessment project.

For her part, the UN Resident Coordinator underscored that this inception workshop's topic is important for small islands like Mauritius, where space is scarce and where landfills are reaching their maximum capacity. She also observed that every success achieved in Mauritius is something that the African continent can emulate, adding that the UN are pleased to collaborate with Mauritius on projects aiming to attain Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

The workshop

The workshop, organised by the Ministry of Industrial Development, SMEs, and Cooperatives, in collaboration with the UNIDO under the Partnership for Action on Green Economy and Business Mauritius, is being conducted by Dr S. Tunesi, International Consultant and Dr D. Surroop, National Consultant, UNIDO, for some 70 participants.

It aims at shedding light on the cost burden of solid waste management in manufacturing enterprises with a view to assisting them so as to improve their competitiveness and familiarising operators with the new concept of extended producer responsibility so as to promote a circular economy in Mauritius.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigeria to Review U.S. Travel Ban Issues As Officials Meet in DC
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.