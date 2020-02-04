Liberia: Govt Donates 3 Buses to UL

The University of Liberia (UL) says government has donated three new buses to assist with the transportation system at the University.

Announcing the donation recently at a joint meeting of Council and Senate, UL President Julius Sarwolo Nelson said at President George Manneh Weah's Annual Message on Monday, 27 January, he met with the Director of the National Transit Authority (NTA) and they are making arrangement for the presentation of the buses to the University.

"This is to inform you that the government of Liberia has donated three new buses to assist with our transportation system, out of the 45 that had been given to the National Transit Authority," Dr. Nelson says.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nelson reported at the joint meeting that the University has revitalized the President - Students Advisory Council that had the membership of presidents or chairpersons of all student organizations, county associations, religious groups, political parties and discipline - based groups.

"We had that meeting for two to three hours sometime last week, and they were all happy that we revitalize the council, and committing themselves to working together in good partnership," he says.

Further, he says an advisory working partner for resource mobilization and investment has been appointed, detailing that the committee met and approved the Article of Incorporation for what we will be called "Lux Investment Cooperation," with the expectation that registration will be done when completed in February 2020.

He also announces plan to place Information Communication Technology (ICT) on all UL campuses, noting that the team in ICT at the University will continue working hard to move all UL Family to the technology of the 21st century, starting with email address.

He also discloses plan for improving resource mobilization and investment to ensure that UL expands its resource envelop, indicating that Administration is preparing for public - private partnership and income generating projects.

He notes that the [Fendall Land] Committee is back to work and will give the University a report in 90 days to get the blueprint of the University Village or the University City.

The UL president reveals that a meeting has been held with the Minister of Public Works and his team at the Ministry of Public Works with focus on the possibility of signing an MOU for closer partnership.By Winston W. Parley