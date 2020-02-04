Nigeria: Corruption Nigeria's Biggest Challenge - EFCC

4 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Mrs Theresa Nwosu, Head, Public Affairs Department of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Office, on Tuesday said that corruption remained Nigeria's biggest challenge and not leadership.

Nwosu, who made this known in an interview with Newsmen in Calabar, said corruption has eaten deep into all the fabric of Nigerians lives.

She explained that the EFCC has put all hands on deck to ensure the eradication of corruption in order for Nigeria to succeed.

"You heard Mr President sometimes ago when he said that if we don't kill corruption, it will kill the nation, that is how bad it is.

"Every Nigerian knows that the problem we have in Nigeria today is corruption and whether this corruption wants to die or not, we will kill it.

"Although, many still see the activities of the commission as a witch-hunt, the big question is if you have classified EFCC as witch-hunters, why do you still make yourself a witch for EFCC to hunt?

"There is no innocent person that has been convicted, even though EFCC is not the judiciary that do the convictions.

"It is important to state that every Nigerian must get involved if we must succeed in killing this hydra headed monster as it has permeated our lives," she said.

